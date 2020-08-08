STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Screaming injured, frantic kids at hospitals create panic

The plane skidded off the table-top runway while landing at Calicut International Airport at 7.40pm, fell on to a road below and broke into two on Friday night.

33 injured passengers of the flight are under treatment at the hospital.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The injured screaming out of pain, children searching for parents and others trying to figure out what has befallen them all of a sudden. This was the scene at half a dozen hospitals in Kozhikode when the deceased and injured passengers of ill-fated Air India Express flight IX 1344 were wheeled in on stretchers around 9.30pm.

Also read: Screams, blood soaked clothing, terrified kids at crash site

The plane skidded off the table-top runway while landing at Calicut International Airport at 7.40pm, fell on to a road below and broke into two on Friday night. “We initially thought it was a minor incident. Then ambulances kept coming. Twenty-four people have been admitted here of whom five died,” said a doctor at the casualty wing of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

“We didn’t get time to figure out what had happened. Some kids were crying, asking for parents. Some lay unconscious...” said S Suresh Thampi, chief marketing officer of Baby Memorial Hospital in the city. The bodies of flight Cmdr Deepak Vasanth Sathe and Capt Akhilesh Kumar were kept at Aster MIMS Hospital. “The body of a girl, who must be around 3-4 years old, is here,” said a public relations person at Aster MIMS.

33 injured passengers of the flight are under treatment at the hospital. The others are at Beach, Maitra, Iqra, Aster Pantheerankavu and Red Crescent Feroke hospitals.

