Mayawati pays tribute to Air India pilots who lost their lives in Kerala plane crash

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight under the Vande Bharat Mission skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday saluted the Air India pilots who lost their lives in the Kerala plane crash on Friday evening.

"Salute to the unmatched efficiency, prudence and bravery of the Air India pilots who lost their lives yesterday in Kerala while saving the lives of the 190 passengers aboard. I appeal to the Central and State Governments to give full respect to them for their sacrifice," said Mayawati in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight under the Vande Bharat Mission skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident.

However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per Kerala government officials.

The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

