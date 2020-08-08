‘Resourceful persons’ helped Swapna Suresh flee to Bengaluru: Customs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the bail plea of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, the Customs on Friday told the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court here that her escape to Bengaluru was facilitated by “resourceful persons”. The submission was made by senior advocate and Customs special prosecutor K Ramkumar.

Ramkumar said Swapna could cross all checkposts freely though she had disclosed her identity. This shows her clout in the corridors of power and among law enforcement agencies in the state.“The accused persons first reached Varkala. After being spotted by a local body member there, they came to Kochi. They stayed in Kochi before fleeing to Bengaluru. She knew that she could easily go to Bengaluru, which means that she had clout among resourceful persons,” he said. He also mentioned about a meeting of the accused in Thiruvananthapuram, which also indicates her influence in the case. He said the meeting was attended by a senior official as well.

Similarly, Swapna, by writing a letter to the Customs to get the consignment containing gold released from Thiruvananthapuram airport, indicates that she was aware of the crime. Defence counsel Geo Paul countered this argument stating that she only drafted the letter at the instance of her employer at the UAE Consulate.

CM alleges motive behind media queries on Swapna

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday made an emotional response to media persons’ questions on the CMO’s alleged association with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. Pinarayi asked the media to not support certain forces which want to destroy him politically. “The media wants me to vacate this chair. But the media alone won’t be capable of that. It is up to the people,” he said.