Will interrogate high-profile persons: NIA on gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel looking to interrogate high-profile individuals and officials of the UAE Consulate.



The agency said this in its report filed at NIA Court on Friday when eight accused persons, including Rameez KT, who is said to be the mastermind behind the smuggling, were produced on the expiry of their NIA custody.

In the report, the NIA said the investigation had revealed the larger conspiracy involving influential people in India and abroad. The racket transported gold in bulk quantities from West Asian countries through diplomatic baggage and sold it clandestinely, said the report.