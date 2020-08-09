Agonising wait for relatives of Pettimudi victims

By Express News Service

PETTIMUDI: 65-year-old Mahalakshmi, who lives in the workers quarters in Arivikad, arrived at Rajamala Hills Checkpost early on Saturday morning along with her relatives to visit Pettimudi where her mother-in-law went missing following the devastating landslide. But the police denied them permission to proceed to the landslide spot. The police stopped private vehicles from proceeding to Pettimudi citing crowding at the landslide spot that will hamper rescue operation.

However, Mahalakshmi could not think of walking all the way to Pettimudi which is 15 km away, due to age-related ailments. Hundreds of relatives of the missing people had arrived from Tamil Nadu and various parts of Munnar frantically searching for their near and dear. As there was no communication network, they were unable to contact their relatives over phone also.

Many people started trekking on foot to the spot while elderly people continued their wait at the checkpost. “My mother in law and her grandchildren have been living in the workers quarters at Pettimudi and there was no information about them for the past five days due to communication failure. We got information about the tragedy from our relatives in Tamil Nadu. We want to find our relatives,” said Mahalakshmi, struggling to hold her tears. This was not the plight of Mahalakshmi alone.

Hundreds of people, including children and women, were seen trudging their way to the landslide spot. Relatives of Rajeswary, who went missing along with her two children and husband, and the family members of Paneerselvom walked all the way from Kadaloor estate through thick forest covering 6 km searching for their families. “My brother and his fourmember family, including two kids, have gone missing. We have been running around to get information about them. Due to lockdown it is difficult to hire vehicles and the police are not allowing private vehicles. Hence I had no option but to take the forest route to reach the accident site,” said Viji who stays at a workers colony 6 km away.

Many shifted to relief camps

T’Puram: With rainfall intensifying across the state, as many as 11.446 people from 3,530 families have been shifted to 342 relief camps, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. Heavy rainfall of up to 198.4 mm was recorded over the past 24 hours in Mullaperiyar. Four shutters of Neyyar Dam here have been opened. The shutters of Peppara dam have also been opened partially, the Chief Minister said.

Red alert

Rainfall of over 204.5 mm in a span of 24 hours likely.

Aug 9: Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad

Orange alert

Aug 9: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod