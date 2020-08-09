STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conspiracy to malign govt, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi’s comments came while responding to the questions of mediapersons on the revelations of the Customs probing the gold smuggling case.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that there was a conspiracy to malign the fame of his government. Certain media houses too have colluded with the conspirators, he said in the evening briefing on Covid-19 situation in the state.Pinarayi’s comments came while responding to the questions of mediapersons on the revelations of the Customs probing the gold smuggling case.

The chief minister said the questions on the case were unnatural. “If natural, they would have ended when the officer faced action. But you want to portray that the CM colluded with the fraudsters. You are doing this for some others,” he said. Pinarayi claimed that some were hurt by the fame of his government. “Since they can’t politically take on that, they resort to conspiracies,” he said. He said professionalism was visible in the manner in which he is tarnished.He said people were watching everything and hence had no qualms. 

On Friday too Pinarayi made an emotional response to  mediapersons’ questions on the CMO’s alleged association with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. He asked the media not to support certain forces who want to destroy him politically. “The media wants me to vacate this chair. But the media alone won’t be capable of that. It is up to the people,” he said on Friday.

