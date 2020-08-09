Fearing repeat of 2018 flood, Parakkadavu residents are shifting to safe locations

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fearing a repeat of 2018 flood, people of Parakkadavu, Moozhikulam, Kurammassery and Poovathussery under Parakkadavu grama panchayat in Ernakulam have started to shift to safer locations on Friday.

Parakkadavu grama panchayat was one of the worst affected in the 2018 flood and people are now worried because of the steady rise in water level of Chalakudy river flowing through their panchayat following the continuous downpour in the last two days.

Many are desperately trying to find safe spots to park their cars because in 2018, majority of them didn’t get enough time to shift their vehicles and had to discard their vehicle as scrap.

While many residents have moved to homes of their relatives in Thrissur and Ernakulam, some have shifted to houses which they have taken on rent for a short period anticipating the flood-like situation. “Many have to take care of the aged people and they can’t take risk. If rain continues like this, the shutters of Peringalkuthu Dam will be fully opened and the water will rise instantly. We will not be able to move as roads will get inundated first,” said Reshmi J, a resident of Parakkadavu who shifted to Kodungalloor along with her two children and mother.

“We have moved our vehicles and valuables to safe spots. Last time, the maximum loss was the damage to household items and vehicles. We are not ready to take risk,” said Prakashan P, another resident.

Parakkadavu panchayat president Reena Rajan said the residents are worried because of the non-stop rain.

“We have opened a camp and shifted a few people. If things get worse, more camps will be opened. The river has swelled and many low-lying areas have already been inundated,” she said.

Moozhikulam ward member Gladis Pappachan said as of now, the situation is not that alarming but if the discharge from Peringalkuthu dam increases, then several places will be flooded.“We are monitoring the situation. This time, people are all alert and have taken necessary precautions,” she added.