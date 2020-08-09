STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s battered healthcare system prepares to take on monsoon fury

In many hilly terrains of the state, they have the additional burden of being understaffed and shortchanged on facilities available for treating serious cases.

Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the monsoon unleashes its fury on Kerala, the state government and the Health department are faced with the intimidating task of waging two monumental battles. A weary administrative machinery and a battle-worn Health department, both already stretched to their limits in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, now have to tighten their belts again and set out in earnest to face the nature’s wrath. The state’s healthcare workers are confronting an uphill task of handling the emergencies arising due to the inclement weather, while simultaneously following the Covid-19 protocol.

In many hilly terrains of the state, they have the additional burden of being understaffed and shortchanged on facilities available for treating serious cases. Lacking the requisite number of medical colleges and multi-specialty hospitals, the health sector in hill districts is likely to be jolted by the deluge, opine experts. Considering the limited access to PPE kits, ensuring adherence to the Covid- 19 protocol will be especially challenging for the health centres and general hospitals in rural areas. “Nobody will be prepared to handle the sudden surge in casualties in the wake of a natural disaster.

They may also not have enough PPE and N95 masks to interact with the patients, as one cannot rule out the possibility of Covid-infected flood victims as well. In certain regions, where the nursing staff traditionally wear sarees as uniform, there will be an added difficulty to wear standard PPE kits,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi. It is of paramount importance that the healthcare staff take the right precautions, wear PPE kits, masks, and gloves, and strictly follow the protocol. “We follow the safety measures laid down by the Health department to protect ourselves from the virus. Though healthcare workers have limited access to full PPE kits, wearing masks and face shields can be effective to a large extent. Gloves are a must for those handling casualties at hospitals,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease specialist.

He added that those handling casualties on the field should also wear ‘Hazmat Suits’ (Hazardous Material suit). “Medical teams sent from Ernakulam are fully equipped with all necessary safety gear. They have also been advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. Those who display any symptom or come to know that they have been around an infected person should alert the Health department and undergo strict quarantine,” said a health official.

