Kozhikode plane crash: A 'back home' last selfie goes viral, but passenger does not make it

Before take off, Sharufudheen Pillassery had posted the selfie along with his wife and three-year-old daughter in PPE kits inside the Air India Express flight from Dubai, on his Facebook page.

Published: 09th August 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 01:16 AM

Officials stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A selfie taken by Sharufudheen Pillassery, along with his wife and three-year-old daughter in PPE kits inside the Air India Express flight from Dubai that crashed here, has gone viral as reports emerged that the journey turned out to be his last trip.

Before take off, Pillassery had posted the selfie, on his Facebook page with the caption "Back Home".

However, he did not make it.

The selfie shows the 35-year-old man and family in Personal Protective Equipment kits and face shield onboard the AIE flight,which overshot the runway here and fell 35 feet into a valley below, killing 18 passengers.

While Sharufudheen succumbed to his injuries, his wife is seriously injured and undergoing treatment in a Kozhikode hospital.

Theirdaughter, who suffered minor injuries, has been handed over to her grandparents.

Another tragic case is that of 29-year-old Sahira Banu's whose dream was to get a government job for herself and though married with three children, thatyearning never left her.

She had gone to Dubai hardly 10 months ago and had taken the AIE flight to pursue her dream, a relative said.

Her three minor children were also with her.

While two of her children, who survived, are undergoing treatment in two private hospitals, her youngest 10-month-old son died along with his mother in the crash.

