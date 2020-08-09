STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Ayesha was returning after 4-month stay with father

The death of two-year-old Ayesha Dua of Mannarkkad in the Kozhikode plane accident has caused an irreplacable loss to her family members.

Ayesha Dua with father Murthaza Fazal

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The death of 2-year-old Ayesha Dua of Mannarkkad in the Kozhikode plane accident has caused an irreplacable loss to her family members. She is the daughter of Murthaza Fazal and Sumayya Thasneem of Chomeri garden, Puthenkulam, Kodathipadi in Mannarkad.

It was on March 1, 2020, that Sumayya and Ayesha Dua had gone on a three-month visiting visa to her husband Murthaza Fazal employed in a telecom company in Dubai. The visa was extended following the Covid outbreak. Sumayya, who fractured her leg and collar bone in the crash, has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

She has not yet been informed of the death of her child. “It was after a long waiting that a child was born to the couple. Therefore, Ayesha was showered with love and affection by all family members. She showed a maturity beyond her years and livened up the house,” said a family member.

Murthaza Fazal had just seen off his wife and daughter and was resting in his room in Dubai when he came to know of the accident and later the death of his daughter. Following this, Murthaza flews down to Kochi from where he proceeded to Mannarkkad. Sumayya’s surgery is over and her condition is stated to be stable. The postmortem of the child was over by 5pm.

