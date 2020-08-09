STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Journey home for dream job, turns out to be Ayurvedic Pharmacist's final one

Sahira, an Ayurvedic Pharmacist, had gone to Dubai along with her three children 10 months ago to join her husband, Nijas.

Published: 09th August 2020 01:23 AM

The Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: It was a journey, Sahira Banu undertook from Dubai to fulfill her long cherished dream of a job.

However, that would always remain a wish unfulfilled as she never made it to her home town at nearby Mukham and died when the Air India Express flight on Friday night overshot the runway at the Karipur airport here, fell into a valley and broke into two portions.

Sahira, an Ayurvedic Pharmacist, had gone to Dubai along with her three children 10 months ago to join her husband, Nijas.

But as she got a job offer from the nearby Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala, the young woman decided to return to Kerala, according to Jameela, a close relative.

While Sahira's two children-- eight year old son and four year old daughter, who were injured,have been discharged from two hospitals, her one-year-old son died along with his mother,Jameela told PTI.

Relatives of Sahira are yet to recover from the shock of the tragedy.

Sahira's husband Nijasis expected to reach here tonightfrom Dubai, Jameela said.

The children have not been informed about the twin tragedies.

Ruksana, another relative of Jameela, who was also in the flight, suffered a leg injury.

However her two-year-old daughter was unhurt, Jameela added.

