STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: Malappuram native who missed the ill-fated flight gets back his job too

Naufal worked in Al Wahda Private School, Sharjah, under the Athena Education in Sharjah.

Published: 09th August 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Naufal Mon Vettan

Naufal Mon Vettan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Missing his flight to Kerala turned out to be a double blessing in disguise for 38-year-old Malappuram native Naufal Mon Vettan. Not only he escaped the accident, but he also got back the job he lost in Sharjah.

“I’m thankful to Allah and my prayers are for the families of the victims,” he said, yet to get over the fact that it’s a new life for him by the quirk of fate.

This is his story.

After having lost his job, Naufal reached the Dubai airport 9 am to board the flight to Kozhikode on Friday – the ill-fated airplane which slipped off from the tabletop runway killing18 and injuring several others in the next few hours. “My COVID tests were through and I got my boarding pass. But at the emigration counter, they told me that my visa had expired and I need to pay another 1200 dirhams to proceed,” he told TNIE from Sharjah.

Naufal worked in Al Wahda Private School, Sharjah, under the Athena Education in Dubai. “The company had cleared all my documents. I tried to procure the money the emigration officials charged at the airport itself so that I could return back to Kerala. But before anything could happen, the flight took off,” he said.

There has been an extension for visa expiries till December this year due to COVID-19 to help people stranded in the UAE. However, in emigration’s computer system it showed that Naufal's visa had expired on July 12. “So, they put the fine amount from July 12 to August 7, which comes to about 1200 dirhams,” he said.

Naufal said he came to know about the accident later when returned back to his room.  “While I'm happy that I didn’t board the ill-fated flight, I’m also sad learning about the accident and the victims. Several people have died. My prayers are with their families,” Naufal said.

Does he know anyone on the flight? “There is a man I know who took the flight. He is injured but he’s okay. He called me. But there is another woman and a small child. I don’t know what happened to them,” said Naufal.

There was one more pleasant news waiting for Naufal. After learning about his narrow escape, the company has decided to call reinstate him with a salary raise. “I’m thankful to the officials at Athena for reinstating me. I’m told there’s a salary hike too,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Malappuram Kozhikode plane crash Naufal Mon Vettan Air India Express
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp