Kozhikode plane crash: Ministers, politicians visit mishap spot

MALAPPURAM: Following the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode airport, several ministers and politicians visited the site of the accident on Saturday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who reached the airport to take stock of the situation, said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. He also praised the efforts of airport authorities and local people, who quickly responded to the accident and engaged in rescue activities. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the airport on the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, Agricultural Minister V S Sunil Kumar, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Health Minister K K Shailaja, Sports Minister E P Jayarajan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, BJP state president K Surendran, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera also visited the accident spot. The governor and chief minister also visited Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where several passengers who were injured are under treatment.