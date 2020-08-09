Kozhikode plane crash: Seat position saved us, say survivors

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There’s no logical explanation how they lived to tell the tale. But survivors of the accident are thanking their fate that they chose to sit not in the front portion of the doomed aircraft. “Her seat was in the middle part of the plane. Had she sat in the front portion, God knows what would have happened to her,” said Mohammad Kutty, a relative of Kadamuzha native Ummukulsu Ali, who survived the crash with injuries. Most of those who died in the accident sat on the front portion of the plane. Ramshad P of Nadapuram was seated on the middle part with his family.

“We sat on 18D, E and F. I got injured on the back of the head, jaws and limbs. My pregnant wife and fouryear- old daughter too suffered injuries. Seat position saved us,” said Ramshad. Ranjith P from Kasaragod, was seated at the back and was injured on the chest. “I got injured when my chest hit the eating tray. I had unhooked the seat belt when the mishap happened,” said Ranjith. Sree Manikantan, Ranjith’s colleague from Palakkad, also suffered injuries. “He sat in the middle and injured nose and lips,” his daughter Vaishnavi said.