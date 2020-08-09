STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malappuram police to investigate criminal offenses linked to Kozhikode plane crash

A 30-member squad of police officers, led by deputy superintendent of police P C Haridas, has been formed for the investigation. 

Published: 09th August 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode plane crash

Police began the investigation based on the statements from a police officer who was present at the airport. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram police department has also launched an investigation into the Kozhikode airport airplane crash in which 18 people including four children were killed and 149 people suffered injuries.

A 30-member squad of police officers, led by deputy superintendent of police P C Haridas, has been formed for the investigation. The team will look into all asepects including whether someone's negligence has caused the accident.  

The department began the investigation based on the statements from a police officer who was present at the airport. As per the statement of the police officer, a case was registered at Karipur police station (nearby the airport) under the IPC sections 337, 338 and 304 A and Section 11 of the Aircraft Act 1934.

"We are investigating whether any crimnal offense under those sections has led to the accident. If any criminal offense is involved, we will further investigation whether it was a deliberate attempt from soemone. The Civil Aviation Ministry's investigation team only look into the technical issues that led to the incident. We will access their report as we are responsible to find out the criminal offenses from various people and quarters related to the incident. Police department is also responsible for varyfying the details of the people travelled in the plane. Based on the investigation report from the squad, the police will take proper actions," said Malappuram police chief U Abdul Kareem.

