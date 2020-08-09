STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plane mishap poses challenge to health dept, rescue workers sent to 14-day isolation

In a directive, the department stated that after the rescue work is over, all volunteers are requested to go for room quarantine in their houses for the next 14 days.

Rescue work in progress at the Kozhikode airport after the Air India Express plane skidded off the runway on Friday night.

Rescue work in progress at the Kozhikode airport after the Air India Express plane skidded off the runway on Friday night.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The aircraft mishap has come as a big challenge for the Health Department during its Covid prevention measures. In this backdrop, the department has decided to initiate a slew of measures, including sending the rescue volunteers to 14-day room quarantine. The department will also set up a separate health team and control room to coordinate the activities concerning the treatment of the passengers and crew members involved in the mishap.

It has also come out with a word of caution to protect the admitted patients, hospital staff and others from Covid-19 at hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. “In the context of Covid-19, some urgent interventions will have to be made. Also, one of the passengers has been tested positive for the virus. The results of others are awaited. Though the swift action of the local residents and other agencies are appreciable, the pandemic situation warrants for caution and thus they were sent to quarantine,” said an official.

In a directive, the department stated that after the rescue work is over, all volunteers are requested to go for room quarantine in their houses for the next 14 days. They are also requested to wash the clothes they wore during rescue operation thoroughly with soap and water or one per cent bleach solution.

“The volunteers will be tested for Covid-19 if they become symptomatic. A health team will telephonically monitor the volunteers in quarantine twice a day. Psychological support will also be provided to them,” reads an excerpt of the directive.

Meanwhile, in the case of air passengers/crew members undergoing treatment at hospitals, the department stipulates that only one relative of the patient — preferably a healthy person less than 50 years without any comorbidity — will be permitted as a bystander. No other visitors shall be allowed in the hospital complex.

The health department stated that the hospital authorities will issue medical bulletins updating the status of every patient three times daily- at noon, 4pm and at 8pm

