Rajamala aid only phase-I assistance: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there’s no discrimination in giving solatium to victims of Kozhikode aircraft mishap and the Rajamala landslide tragedy. The compensation for families of Rajamala victims is only the first phase of assistance as rescue operations are still going on, said Pinarayi. The government will ensure complete protection to victims’ families.

Responding to questions on social media campaigns alleging discrimination, he said, “These are two different types of tragedies and the follow-up activities would also naturally differ. What has been announced now for Rajamala is only the first phase. It does not end here. Rescue operations are still going on. We will be able to know the exact extent of the tragedy and loss suffered only much later. They have lost everything, including their loved ones, livelihood and homes. The government has a responsibility to ensure protection for them. The government will stand with them and rest assured, much more will be done for them,” he said.

Referring to criticism that he didn’t visit Rajamala, but rushed to Karipur instead, Pinarayi said he wanted to visit the place soon after the tragedy, but couldn’t go because of bad weather.