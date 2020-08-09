Ram Mandir: Congress failed to oppose BJP or bring secular forces together, says CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has found a favourable political situation evolving after the bhoomi pooja ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The state committee meeting here on Sunday discussed the future plans to leverage this.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the meeting observed that there would be "changes in favour of the Left". The committee decided to work together with secular forces who face threat from the BJP in other states.

Kodiyeri accused the Congress of taking a soft-Hindutva stand on the issue. "The centre has taken over the works from the temple trust which is a violation of the Supreme Court order. The PM laid the stone for the temple in the presence of UP Governor and chief minister," he said.

"The bhumi pooja with PM's participation has justified the destruction of the Babri Masjid with retrospective effect. Secular forces are apprehensive. The Congress has failed to oppose the BJP or bring the secular forces together," he said.

Kodiyeri said his party's opposition wasn't against a Ram temple coming up. "But this isn't an ordinary temple construction. It is a construction at the site where the Babri Masjid existed," he said.

Kodiyeri said the Congress had taken a soft-Hindutva stand on Babri Masjid demolition and the temple construction. He opined that the IUML was cheating the people by supporting the Congress.

Kodiyeri reiterated his allegation that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was taking a helpful stand towards the BJP. He said Chennithala's personal security officer is a former district office-bearer of the RSS. "I wonder why he chose him since there are police officers owing allegiance to the Congress," he said.

Kodiyeri said that the gold smuggling issue has not dented the image of the government. It will not nullify the prospects of the LDF government getting a second term.

The party will organise protest programmes against the new National Policy on Education of the centre. Satyagrahas will be organized in the houses of all party members on August 23 from 4pm to 4.30 pm. He said the Congress and the IUML have failed to oppose the policy though it robs off the existing privileges of the poor, backward classes and the minorities.