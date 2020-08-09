STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ram Mandir: Congress failed to oppose BJP or bring secular forces together, says CPM

Kodiyeri said the Congress had taken a soft-Hindutva stand on Babri Masjid demolition and the temple construction.

Published: 09th August 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has found a favourable political situation evolving after the bhoomi pooja ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The state committee meeting here on Sunday discussed the future plans to leverage this.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the meeting observed that there would be "changes in favour of the Left". The committee decided to work together with secular forces who face threat from the BJP in other states.

Kodiyeri accused the Congress of taking a soft-Hindutva stand on the issue. "The centre has taken over the works from the temple trust which is a violation of the Supreme Court order. The PM laid the stone for the temple in the presence of UP Governor and chief minister," he said.

"The bhumi pooja with PM's participation has justified the destruction of the Babri Masjid with retrospective effect. Secular forces are apprehensive. The Congress has failed to oppose the BJP or bring the secular forces together," he said.

Kodiyeri said his party's opposition wasn't against a Ram temple coming up. "But this isn't an ordinary temple construction. It is a construction at the site where the Babri Masjid existed," he said.

Kodiyeri said the Congress had taken a soft-Hindutva stand on Babri Masjid demolition and the temple construction. He opined that the IUML was cheating the people by supporting the Congress.  

Kodiyeri reiterated his allegation that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was taking a helpful stand towards the BJP. He said Chennithala's personal security officer is a former district office-bearer of the RSS. "I wonder why he chose him since there are police officers owing allegiance to the Congress," he said.

Kodiyeri said that the gold smuggling issue has not dented the image of the government. It will not nullify the prospects of the LDF government getting a second term.
The party will organise protest programmes against the new National Policy on Education of the centre. Satyagrahas will be organized in the houses of all party members on August 23 from 4pm to 4.30 pm. He said the Congress and the IUML have failed to oppose the policy though it robs off the existing privileges of the poor, backward classes and the minorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Mandir Ayodhya Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp