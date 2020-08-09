STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rameez ordered wood from Africa for UAE consulate in Hyderabad: NIA

Meanwhile, attempts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to extend probe to the UAE.

Published: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rameez

KT Rameez

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: KT Rameez,  the mastermind in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel, was planning to enter construction business starting with interior work of UAE Consulate in Hyderabad. This was revealed by him during the interrogation by NIA when he was in the agency’s custody for 11 days.

According to sources, Rameez was looking to get the construction work of UAE consulate in
Hyderabad with the assistance of Swapna Suresh who was influential at UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The construction activities of UAE Consulate in Hyderabad was supervised by the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He had ordered wood from Tanzania for interior work of the Hyderabad consulate. The consignment is stuck at a port in Dubai. Some of the financers who helped smuggling were contractors. Rameez lured them by promising to get the contract of construction work worth `80 crore. Two other contractors had paid commission to Swapna for getting the construction work of UAE Consulate,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Rameez also revealed that profit from smuggling 1kg of gold was Rs 5 lakh.“The profit margin was too low. So they wanted to smuggle gold in large quantities. During the lockdown period, the price of gold was rising daily and they wanted to make use of the opportunity by smuggling in large quantities of gold to amass money quickly. They started smuggling around 2-5kg and later scaled it up to 15-20kg. In the last consignment they brought 30kg,” sources said.Meanwhile, attempts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to extend probe to the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rameez gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case NIA Hyderabad
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp