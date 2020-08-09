Record number of new Covid cases, recoveries and local contacts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new high in fresh and recovered cases was registered in the state on Saturday. The same is the case with cases due to contact transmission and cases in which the source of infection remains unknown. The day recorded 1,420 new cases and 1,715 recovered cases. In the case of contact transmission, 1,216 cases were reported and of these 92 were cases in which the source of infection remains unknown. The capital district continues to remain as the epicentre of the virus as 485 cases were recorded on the day and 468 of them were due to contact transmission. Meanwhile, homecare for asymptomatic cases might soon become a reality as the health department has come out with an advisory on the same.

“The state recorded its highest spike in active cases on the day. So is the case with recovered cases. The data from Thiruvananthapuram highlights the need for stringent interventions to bring the situation under control,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. While around 89 per cent of cases reported in the capital district were due to contact transmission, 33 were categorised as those whose source of infection remains unknown. Seven health workers also contracted the virus on the day.Answering a question regarding the situation in Thiruvananthapuram, the CM said that once the situation goes out of control, it might take some time to bring it back to normalcy. He also added that vigilance and cooperation of people is also paramount.

Case count

While Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest case count ever since the outbreak at the district-level, four other districts - Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Ernakulam - recorded more than a hundred cases on the day. While 1,216 got infected due to contact transmission, 168 were returnees (60 from abroad and 108 from other states). The others were 30 health workers, three staffers of Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd, two DSC personnel and one INHS Sanjeevani staffer. The positive case count on the day also includes the test result of a person who died in Kasaragod. This death has been included in the list of Covid deaths.

The deceased is Vinodkumar, 41, of Uppala, who died on August 3. Six Covid-19 patients under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram (two), Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode also expired. Of these, three deaths reported from Kollam, Alappuzha and Kozhikode were included in the list of Covid deaths. The others were left out because the cause of death was owing to non-Covid reasons. With this, the official Covid death tally has become 106. Those included in the Covid death list were Sulekha (63) of Kozhikode, Chellappan (60) of Kollam and Purushothaman (84) of Alappuzha.

HOMECARE FOR ASYMPTOMATIC

According to the health department, the standard operating procedure for homebased management of asymptomatic Covid patients shall be decided by the district administration. The department said that a three-level daily monitoring mechanism - finger pulse oximetry, self-monitoring and reporting of symptoms and telephonic monitoring- will be put in place. Those having red flag signs- altered sensorium, breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, excessive fatigability and others - should immediately report at the nearest health centre.