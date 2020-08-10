Chennithala alleges corruption in LDF's Life Mission scheme, backs media for asking tough questions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala came up with a slew of allegations against the LDF government’s Life Mission scheme on Monday and demanded a CBI probe into the actions of the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

A day after Chennithala returned from Pettimudi where close to 50 people died in a massive landslide, he said it was high time the labourers there are provided with proper dwellings. Chennithala also rallied behind the media which has been facing the wrath of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the last few days for posing tough questions to him.

Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Chennithala alleged that nothing happens under the Life Mission scheme without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. He recalled how Swapna Suresh, the suspect in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before the NIA court that she received Rs 1 crore as commission towards the Life Mission scheme which is meant to provide housing for the poor.

Chennithala claimed that prior to Pinarayi Vijayan’s trip to Dubai to enter into an agreement with Red Crescent, his former principal secretary M Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh had travelled together on the same flight, four days before the official agreement had been signed which reveals the nexus the CMO had with her.

The Red Crescent had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore worth funds towards the Life Mission scheme while the local NGO, Red Cross, was not taken into confidence. Chennithala also alleged that it was Sivasankar who had advised Swapna Suresh to keep the Rs 1 crore commission in her locker which was later unearthed by the NIA.

“The Chief Minister should reveal why the Red Cross was not informed before the agreement was signed between the Life Mission and the Red Crescent. Even though the Chief Minister had sought the permission of the law department prior to the agreement, had they informed the Ministry of External Affairs? Who had signed the agreement between the Red Crescent and the state government? Did Swapna Suresh also attend the programme which was attended by Pinarayi?" asked Chennithala.

The Opposition leader also claimed that Sivasankar had been patronizing Unitech, a private company which had stakes in the Life Mission scheme. He sought a clarification from the Chief Minister whether the same company had been given other contracts as well. Chennithala also sought a CBI probe into all the dealings of the CMO as several allegations have been pointed out over various corrupt practices initiated by it, right from the Sprinklr data transaction row.

He also lamented that Pinarayi had been targeting the media for raising allegations against him and his office. “Were the recent allegations raised by the media and the Opposition all fabricated? Pinarayi should realize how he and the CMO had been linked in the gold smuggling case. The CMO is the den of all corrupt practices including in the gold smuggling case. If the media gives negative news against the CM and CMO, he will target them but the Opposition will not tolerate it,” added Chennithala.

Chennithala also said the UDF’s ward level protest against the LDF government demanding a CBI probe into the dealings of the CMO will be held on August 24 across the state and 24,000 wards will attend.