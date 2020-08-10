COVID-19 impact: Small relief camps for landslide, flood victims to be new normal

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state braces for flooding in the time of Covid-19, setting up several small camps will become the new normal. To reduce the spread of the virus and ensure social distancing within a camp setting, it has been decided to limit the intake of each relief camps. A plan is also there to set up separate relief camps for people in quarantine.

“In the time of a natural disaster, relief camps are indispensable. But in the context of Covid-19, a plan must be there to prevent an outbreak within a camp. A framework that the department has prepared addresses the aspects,” said a health official. However, as per the framework, healthy young adults in the age group of 18 to 50 years can be accommodated in exclusive large camps if there is a shortage of relief camp sites.

It also highlights that at relief camps, there should be a screening for respiratory symptoms twice daily. Also, wearing facemasks should be made mandatory. If there are people belonging to vulnerable groups, they should be provided with single rooms.It also highlights that at relief camps, there should be a screening for respiratory symptoms twice daily.