COVID-negative certificates mandatory for devotees heading to Sabarimala this year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala pilgrimage will be conducted as per the COVID-19 protocol and the number of devotees will be restricted through the virtual queue system, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. The annual pilgrimage season will begin on November 16.

COVID-negative certificates will be mandatory for devotees, the minister informed after a high-level meeting on Monday. Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed and entry will be restricted through the virtual queue management system of the police. Crowding will be avoided.

The hospitals at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal will be strengthened in the wake of the pandemic. More KSRTC buses will be operated between Pampa and Nilackal to ensure social distancing of devotees.

The Pathanamthitta district collector requested the government to start an emergency operation centre for disaster management and a helicopter service for emergency evacuation.

Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu informed the meeting that they have started various arrangements to receive devotees. He asked the district administration to vacate the board's buildings before the start of pilgrimage season. The buildings were taken over for COVID-19 treatment. The meeting decided to open outlets of Consumerfed and other cooperatives at the destination if the auction of shops gets a cold response from traders.