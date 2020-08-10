STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-negative certificates mandatory for devotees heading to Sabarimala this year

Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed and entry will be restricted through the virtual queue management system of the police. Crowding will be avoided.

Published: 10th August 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala pilgrimage will be conducted as per the COVID-19 protocol and the number of devotees will be restricted through the virtual queue system, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. The annual pilgrimage season will begin on November 16.

COVID-negative certificates will be mandatory for devotees, the minister informed after a high-level meeting on Monday. Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed and entry will be restricted through the virtual queue management system of the police. Crowding will be avoided.

The hospitals at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal will be strengthened in the wake of the pandemic. More KSRTC buses will be operated between Pampa and Nilackal to ensure social distancing of devotees.

The Pathanamthitta district collector requested the government to start an emergency operation centre for disaster management and a helicopter service for emergency evacuation.

Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu informed the meeting that they have started various arrangements to receive devotees. He asked the district administration to vacate the board's buildings before the start of pilgrimage season. The buildings were taken over for COVID-19 treatment. The meeting decided to open outlets of Consumerfed and other cooperatives at the destination if the auction of shops gets a cold response from traders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp