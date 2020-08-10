Karipur air tragedy: Manal departs ahead of first wedding anniversary

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Within one-and-a-half years, Sarah has lost her husband and daughter in two different accidents. While her husband Ahammed Hajji died in an accident in front of her home on March 27 last year, daughter Manal Ahammed died in the Karipur plane crash last Friday.

Manal’s husband too bears a twin pain as he lost their unborn child along with his soulmate.

While boarding the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, Manal was five months pregnant and the couple was preparing to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on August 17.

“Everyone in the family had lots of dreams and expectations,” says Atif Usman, Manal’s husband. Atif recalled that, while seeing her off, his wife was happy but concerned about the risk of Covid-19.