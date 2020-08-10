STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing

Rescue workers said that as the debris flow was heavy, the water could have swept away some of the victims into the river. This will make the search an arduous task.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala landslide, Munnar Landslide

Fire Force and NDRF teams conducting a search operation at Pettimudi near Rajamala in Munnar, where a landslide killed at least 24 people. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS) 

By Express News Service

PETTIMUDI: Rescue workers on Monday pulled out the bodies of six tea estate workers who went missing after the devastating landslide at Rajamala near Munnar four days ago.

With this, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 49. As many as 22 people are still missing from the site.

All the six bodies were pulled out from the Pettimudi stream that flows near the workers' quarters. The bodies were found around two km from the quarters.

A statement from the district administration said the scuba diving team of the Fire Force found two bodies on Monday morning. Four bodies have been identified. They are Vinodini (14), Rajalakshmi (12), Pratheesh (32) and Veluthai (58).

ALSO READ: Death toll of Tamil Nadu natives trapped in Kerala landslide increases to 22

The stream flows into Muthirapuzha river which is a tributary of the Periyar. Rescue workers said that as the debris flow was heavy, the water could have swept away some of the victims into the river. This will make the search an arduous task as they will have to extend it to the downstream areas of the river.

Meanwhile cadaver search dog Maya and search and rescue dog Dona could not join the rescue operation on Monday as they were not keeping well. The dog squad has returned to Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala landslide Pettimudi
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp