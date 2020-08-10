STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: Condition of eight injured critical

A total of 71 have been discharged till now, after being treated at various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode, Kerala, Air India Express, Karipur, Plane crash

The crashed Air India Express flight at the Karipur International Airport. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: The condition of eight, out of the 101 passengers, who were injured in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur airport here, remains critical, officials said.

A total of 71 have been discharged till now, after being treated at various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

"A total of 71 persons have been discharged till now...101 are in various hospitals, out of which the condition of eight is critical," a senior official of the Malappuram district administration told PTI.

Meanwhile, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said the district administration was planning to initiate the process to release the baggage of the passengers.

"We want to release the baggage to the relatives and the passengers. It's more important. It normally starts after three-four weeks but here we are trying to finish the process within two weeks," Gopalakrishnan said.

The district administration had collected the baggage of the passengers soon after the rescue operations were over.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight from Dubai lost their lives, when it overshot the tabletop runway at the airport here while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

Air India Express on Sunday said the bodies of 16 passengers, who lost their lives in the crash, have been handed over to their families.

The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight, were handed over to their families on Saturday.

The body of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was cremated on Sunday in the presence of family members and officials of Air India and Air India Express at Mathura, his hometown, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karipur airport Kozhikode plane crash Air India express
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp