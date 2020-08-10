LJP’s Shreyams Kumar to file papers for Raja Sabha polls on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MV Shreyams Kumar, the ruling LDF’s candidate in the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for August 24, will file his nomination papers at 11:30am on Thursday. The all-clear for Shreyams follows the unanimous decision taken by the LJD state executive meet here on Sunday.

Later Shreyams, who is the LJD chairman, told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has the full backing of his party in the gold smuggling case. According to him, it is unfortunate that there is a concerted attack on Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. He maintained that the LDF government has been rendering practical governance.

On the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020, Shreyams maintained that it will only pose more issues to the environment as normal lives will be affected. He urged the LDF government to expedite the rehabilitation and give compensation to families of landslide victims in Idukki.