Vigilance to take over probe into treasury swindle case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau( VACB) will takeover the probe into the siphoning of Rs 2.75 crore from the District Collector’s Special Treasury savings bank account by a senior treasury accountant of Vanchiyoor Sub-Treasury.

The move is in line with the existing rule which stipulates that in cases involving embezzlement  — where the pocketed amount is over Rs 5lakh — by a government official,  the probe should be conducted by the Vigilance.  The investigation team, which had earlier discussed the case with the VACB on Friday, is likely to handover the case files to Vigilance officials on Monday.

The police had also moved the custody application of accused Bijulal and are expected to take him  to various places, including Wayanad, for collecting evidence. Bijulal’s wife, who had protested her innocence during questioning by investigators earlier, is unlikely to be arraigned in the case since her involvement is not suspected at this juncture, a senior officer said.

However, in the event of any new information linking her to the case, action will be initiated against her.
The police team also found that Bhaskaran, former Sub-Treasury Officer, had revealed his password to accused Bijulal on March 30 to close the treasury transaction for the day since he was not there at the office.

After first crediting the swindled amount to his personal account, the accused had transferred the amount to the accounts of his wife and sister, according to the police. The fraud was committed on multiple occasions and he had blown up a sizeable part of the money on online rummy.

