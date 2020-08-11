STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 impact: Kochi airport suffers Rs 72 crore loss in first quarter

The airport was handling around 240 aircraft movements and 30,000 passengers daily before the pandemic, which has declined to 36 services and 2300 passengers, triggering a huge fall in profits

Published: 11th August 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

CIAL, Cochin airport

Kochi airport. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the holding company that operates Kochi airport, has registered a staggering Rs 72 crore loss in the first quarter of 2020-21 against a revenue of Rs 19 crore.

The Kochi airport was handling around 240 aircraft movements and 30,000 passengers daily during the pre-pandemic period which has declined to 36 services and 2300 passengers, triggering a huge fall in revenue and profit.

CIAL has hugely invested in installation of safety equipment and health surveillance system at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers and officials. It has also invested Rs 129 crore on flood mitigation projects. The director board expressed hope that the situation will improve once the travel restrictions end.

"The airport had been generating an income of Rs 50 crore a month before the travel restrictions were imposed. The operating expense per month is Rs 28 crore. Now the income has declined to around Rs 4 crore a month and expenses have increased," said airport director ACK Nair.

CIAL had registered a profit of Rs 204.05 crore for the financial year 2019-20. The holding company, which has 100 per cent shares in subsidiaries like Cochin Duty Free and Retail Services Ltd (CDRSL), registered a consolidated turnover of Rs. 810.08 crore.

CIAL alone registered a turnover of Rs 655.05 crore with a profit after tax of Rs 204.05 crore in 2019-20. The profit was Rs 166.91 crore in 2018-19. The year on year growth of profit stood at 22.25 per cent. The consolidated profit (including that of subsidiaries) for the FY 2019-20 is Rs 226.23 crore.

The director board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has proposed a dividend of 27 per cent which has to be endorsed by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders slated to be held on September 5. CIAL has been giving dividends since FY 2003-04 and total dividend pay-out will touch 282 per cent this financial year, subject to the endorsement of the AGM. CIAL has around 19,500 shareholders from 30 countries.
 
Ministers Thomas Isaac, V S Sunil Kumar, directors K Roy Paul, Ramany A K, M A Yusuff Ali, C V Jacob, N V George, E M Babu, CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian and Company Secretary Saji K George participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi airport COVID-19 Coronavirus Cochin International Airport
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp