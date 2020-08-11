STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid forces a low-key Sabarimala pilgrimage

During the meeting, the Pathanamthitta collector requested the government to start an emergency operations centre for disaster management and a helicopter service for evacuation.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala pilgrimage, one of the most popular religious journeys in south India, could be a low-key affair this year due to Covid-19, after the state decided to hold it as per the pandemic protocol.The annual pilgrimage season will begin on November 16.

Wiser from the experience of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, where temple reopening led to a spurt in positive cases, the state government has decided to play it safe this time. The number of devotees allowed to undertake the pilgrimage will be restricted through the virtual queue management system of the police, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Monday after a high-level meeting.

Covid negative certificate will be mandatory for devotees to undertake the pilgrimage, the minister said after the videoconference. Crowding will be avoided too, he said.Infrastructure of hospitals at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal will be improved in the wake of the pandemic, the minister said.

KSRTC, the only agency allowed to operate buses between Pampa and Nilakkal, will schedule more services to ensure social distancing norms.

During the meeting, the Pathanamthitta collector requested the government to start an emergency operations centre for disaster management and a helicopter service for evacuation. Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu said the Board has made various arrangements to receive devotees. He asked the district administration to vacate the Board’s buildings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp