Covid forces a low-key Sabarimala pilgrimage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala pilgrimage, one of the most popular religious journeys in south India, could be a low-key affair this year due to Covid-19, after the state decided to hold it as per the pandemic protocol.The annual pilgrimage season will begin on November 16.

Wiser from the experience of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, where temple reopening led to a spurt in positive cases, the state government has decided to play it safe this time. The number of devotees allowed to undertake the pilgrimage will be restricted through the virtual queue management system of the police, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Monday after a high-level meeting.

Covid negative certificate will be mandatory for devotees to undertake the pilgrimage, the minister said after the videoconference. Crowding will be avoided too, he said.Infrastructure of hospitals at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal will be improved in the wake of the pandemic, the minister said.

KSRTC, the only agency allowed to operate buses between Pampa and Nilakkal, will schedule more services to ensure social distancing norms.

During the meeting, the Pathanamthitta collector requested the government to start an emergency operations centre for disaster management and a helicopter service for evacuation. Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu said the Board has made various arrangements to receive devotees. He asked the district administration to vacate the Board’s buildings.