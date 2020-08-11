Draft EIA 2020: Kerala to raise objection on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will inform the Centre of its objection to the draft EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Notification 2020 on Tuesday, which is the last day for the public to submit their complaints and suggestions with regard to the notification.

There have been apprehensions over the delay on the part of the state government in filing its response. The draft EIA notification has many controversial clauses, including no public hearing for inland water projects. Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam pointed out that under the new draft, projects already operating in violation of the Environment Act can post facto apply for clearance.

“The draft itself seeks to fundamentally alter safeguards imposed on industrial projects under the garb of transparency. Key exemptions under the proposed draft include the need for appraisal by an expert committee, reduced frequency of compliance reporting post clearance and the removal of public consultation, which were all components of the previous EIA,” said the former forest minister.