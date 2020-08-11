STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt nod for Pampa sand removal

The works department informed that it would complete the repair works of all roads leading to Pampa before the start of the pilgrimage season.

Sabarimala

Pilgrims offering prayers near the Pampa river before proceeding to Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS, Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sabarimala pilgrimage decided to remove the fresh sand deposits in Pampa river. The 17,517 truck loads of sand earlier removed from the river are kept on the Chakkupalam parking ground.

KWA managing director informed the online meeting that steps have been taken to build a 1- lakh litre water tank on the KSRTC land at Pampa and to provide drinking water at Pampa and Sannidhanam. Chief engineer of the irrigation department said that the protection wall work in Pampa will be completed by September 30.

The works department informed that it would complete the repair works of all roads leading to Pampa before the start of the pilgrimage season. The minister asked the forest department to grant sanction for felling eight trees at Sannidhanam to set up an aravana manufacturing unit. Sasikumar Varma, the representative of the Pandalam royal family, welcomed the decision to hold the pilgrimage adhering to Covid protocol.

