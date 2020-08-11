Kerala HC seeks report on measures in landslip-risk areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a statement explaining the steps taken to identify landslip prone areas and the precautionary measures to prevent such instances in the state.

The court also sought details of various dams, including the present water level at each dam. The court passed the directive on a suo motu case it registered based on a letter by Justice Devan Ramachandran on the issue of regulation of water level in dams in the state.

Citing media reports, the judge in his letter pointed out that water level in major and minor dams, especially in Idukki are high, on account of reduction in generation of electricity owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The letter said the water level in these dams was not properly regulated during 2018-2019. This lack of regulation could certainly be one of the many contributing factors which led to the floods during these years, it said.