Malappuram cop in trouble for saluting volunteers who helped plane crash victims

KOZHIKODE: The Malappuram police have initiated an internal probe into the incident in which a police officer saluted volunteer rescuers, who pulled out victims of the flight that crashed at Karipur, without an instruction from above. The picture of the officer saluting the volunteers in front of the house where they have been quarantined went viral on social media on Sunday.

The picture was shared by many celebrities as an appreciation for the good work done by the volunteers. The probe has been initiated as a police officer saluting others without an instruction to do so is a protocol violation. “We have only seen such a photo spreading on social media. There was no instruction given to salute or felicitate anyone,” said Kondotty Inspector Biju K M.

Karipur inspector Shibu P said an internal probe has begun. Sources said the officer is working at the Malappuram district police control room.