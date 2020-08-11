STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two IGs roped in for Covid control, over 1k cases for seventh day

South zone IG Harshitha Athalloori to create awareness among people about safety measures, IG S Sreejith to look into the problems of the fisheries sector

Published: 11th August 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a private bus plying in Kochi city with less than 10 passengers | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The worrying trend of infection transmission in the capital district has forced the government to initiate some urgent measures. Taking note that active cases are majorly concentrated in rural parts of the district, south zone IG Harshitha Athalloori has been given a special task to create awareness among people about the security measures, including maintaining social distancing.

Also, IG S Sreejith has been appointed to look into the problems of the fisheries sector and co-ordinate with various sections in the event of a Covid outbreak in coastal areas. The coastal police will assist him, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “There is no doubt that Thiruvananthapuram has emerged to be the hotspot of Covid-19 in the state. On Monday, it reported 200 new cases. Of these, 178 were cases of contact transmission. Thirteen health workers were also infected,” said a health officer.
A report released recently by the health department said of the 37 active clusters in the capital, an increasing trend of cases prevails in 15 clusters.

Briefing the media on Monday, the CM said of the 2,800 tests conducted in large community clusters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, 288 came positive. There is also the possibility of limited clusters at Kallikad, Vellarada and Neyyattinkara municipality becoming large clusters.

For the seventh straight day, the state had more than a thousand new cases of Covid-19. On Monday, 1,184 new patients were reported. Of them, 956 got infected through lcoal transmission. These include 114 cases with unknown sources of infection. Meanwhile, 784 people recovered on the day.

The newly infected include 106 people who came from abroad, 73 from other states, 41 health workers, two air crew members in Malappuram and Kozhikode, one Defence Security Corps personnel and five staffers of INHS Sanjeevani.

Ten Covid patients who were under treatment died, including three in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kozhikode and one each in Kollam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Seven deaths were included in the official list. The deceased who were not counted include a Tamil Nadu native who died in Thiruvananthapuram. The official Covid death toll in the state has risen to 115.

Seven Covid deaths
The seven Covid deaths are Nafisa, 52, of Pallikkal in Malappuram, Gracie Shiny, 54, of Nayarambalam in Ernakulam, Aboobacker, 64, of Koyilandy, Kozhikode, Devadas,45, of Mylakkad in Kollam, Muhammed Kunji, 68, of Neeleswaram in Kasaragod, Alavikutty,65, of Kalpetta in Wayanad and Jema, 50, of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp