Two IGs roped in for Covid control, over 1k cases for seventh day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The worrying trend of infection transmission in the capital district has forced the government to initiate some urgent measures. Taking note that active cases are majorly concentrated in rural parts of the district, south zone IG Harshitha Athalloori has been given a special task to create awareness among people about the security measures, including maintaining social distancing.

Also, IG S Sreejith has been appointed to look into the problems of the fisheries sector and co-ordinate with various sections in the event of a Covid outbreak in coastal areas. The coastal police will assist him, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “There is no doubt that Thiruvananthapuram has emerged to be the hotspot of Covid-19 in the state. On Monday, it reported 200 new cases. Of these, 178 were cases of contact transmission. Thirteen health workers were also infected,” said a health officer.

A report released recently by the health department said of the 37 active clusters in the capital, an increasing trend of cases prevails in 15 clusters.

Briefing the media on Monday, the CM said of the 2,800 tests conducted in large community clusters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, 288 came positive. There is also the possibility of limited clusters at Kallikad, Vellarada and Neyyattinkara municipality becoming large clusters.

For the seventh straight day, the state had more than a thousand new cases of Covid-19. On Monday, 1,184 new patients were reported. Of them, 956 got infected through lcoal transmission. These include 114 cases with unknown sources of infection. Meanwhile, 784 people recovered on the day.

The newly infected include 106 people who came from abroad, 73 from other states, 41 health workers, two air crew members in Malappuram and Kozhikode, one Defence Security Corps personnel and five staffers of INHS Sanjeevani.

Ten Covid patients who were under treatment died, including three in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kozhikode and one each in Kollam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Seven deaths were included in the official list. The deceased who were not counted include a Tamil Nadu native who died in Thiruvananthapuram. The official Covid death toll in the state has risen to 115.

Seven Covid deaths

The seven Covid deaths are Nafisa, 52, of Pallikkal in Malappuram, Gracie Shiny, 54, of Nayarambalam in Ernakulam, Aboobacker, 64, of Koyilandy, Kozhikode, Devadas,45, of Mylakkad in Kollam, Muhammed Kunji, 68, of Neeleswaram in Kasaragod, Alavikutty,65, of Kalpetta in Wayanad and Jema, 50, of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram.