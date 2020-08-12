STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

5% test positivity rate, spread in clusters call for rethink

Something is amiss with the state’s Covid-19 prevention and control strategy

Published: 12th August 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Something is amiss with the state’s Covid-19 prevention and control strategy. On one hand, five districts have a test positivity rate (TPR) of above five per cent and, on the other, transmission of infection is increasing in 40 of the 142 active clusters. According to public health experts, the high TPR and increasing cases in active clusters urgently call for reconsideration of the plans to control the transmission. In Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Alappuzha, the TPR is above five per cent. 

“In assessing the spread of an outbreak, TPR is a vital mark. It refers to the number of positive cases per hundred tests. From an epidemiological perspective, if the positivity rate is above five per cent, it indicates that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention. In short, there is a flaw in understanding the extent of virus spread in communities,” said an officer of the health department. 

Following an analysis from August 1 to 7, the health department has stated that it is desirable to maintain the TPR at less than five per cent, preferably around two per cent. As per the analysis, Malappuram has the highest TPR in the state with 10.3 per cent. In the same period, the TPR was 10.1 per cent in Kasaragod, followed by 9.2 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram, 8.3 per cent in Ernakulam and 6.1 per cent in Alappuzha. 

“The immediate priority is to bring down the TPR in these districts. For that, testing has to be increased with careful planning. This includes establishing a system for ensuring testing of all individuals with influenza-like symptoms, adequate engagement of the private sector and encouraging more testing in the private sector, and maximum utilisation of existing testing centres,” said a senior officer at the Directorate of Health Services. 

Clusters in 8 districts 
Another major concern is the existence of active clusters and the increasing spread of infection in some of these. Of the 174 clusters reported in the state, 142 are still active and the transmission prevails in 40 of them.  “Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram districts have to focus on rigorous cluster containment strategies. Also, it has turned out that in Alappuzha, Wayanad and Kasaragod, the current bed occupancy at Covid First-Line Treatment Centres is 70 per cent or above. This calls for opening more such centres,” the analysis report stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp