Debt-ridden Kollam fisherman kills self

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 40-year-old fisherman kills self in his boat on Tuesday. The deceased is Suprian, of Mukkad in Kavanad. He hanged himself inside his mechanised boat St John which was docked at Sakthikulangara harbour, the police said. A case of unnatural death was registered in Sakthikulangara police station.

Suprian was under huge pressure to pay back loans which he had availed in order to buy and maintain his small fishing boat. The police said, he had a debt of `15 lakh and this might have prompted him to take the step. It is also known that he was unable to maintain his boat during the trawling ban period. The police will hand over his body to the relatives after post-mortem examination.

Due to the lockdown, the trawling ban and the rough sea, the fishermen are unable to carry out any fishing activities in the sea and are in crisis, said National Fishermen Forum secretary T Peter.Demanding adequate aid to Suprian’s family, N K Premachandran, MP, said the government should adopt scientific methods in fishing and fish trade following the Covid protocol. He demanded immediate action to alleviate the unrest caused to fishermen due to the unscientific measures adopted in the sector in the name of Covid-19.