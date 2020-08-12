STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

FLTCs run out of beds as Kasargod sees 1,294 patients in 11 days

With its minimal healthcare resources, the Kasaragod district administration managed to keep the Covid pandemic in control for six months.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: With its minimal healthcare resources, the Kasaragod district administration managed to keep the Covid pandemic in control for six months. But now it may be finding that the situation is going into a tailspin. The rapidly rising cases of Covid (1,294 cases in 11 days) coupled with evidence of community transmission in coastal areas have exposed the inadequate health infrastructure and resources in the district.On Tuesday, Collector D Sajith Babu put out an order allowing Covid patients to stay at home and recuperate if they have space and facility to remain isolated.

The collector said the decision was taken because the health department was not able to accommodate all the patients in the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs).As of now, six persons have availed the facility, said district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas. The district administration has arranged 4,283 beds in 21 CFLTCs in Kasaragod but was able to activate only 10 CFLTCs with 1,464 beds because of a shortage of doctors.

The district had 1,205 active Covid cases till Monday and another 966 in hospitals with symptoms.  The district will require another 100 doctors to start the remaining 11 CFLTCs, said a senior health official. “Of the 100, 60 are against vacant positions. So even if the government fills the vacancies, it will be a relief for the district,” he said.

Oximeter and telemedicine
The collector has asked the local bodies -- panchayats and municipalities to buy at least 10 oximeters and distribute them to patients staying home. They are reusable. The non-invasive device is attached to the fingertip to monitor the oxygen level in the body. Doctors would use communication devices to remotely attend to the patients staying at home. The patients would have to monitor their oxygen level every morning and evening and inform the doctors. The six patients staying home now have bought the oximeter, which is priced around `2,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasaragod COVID 19
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp