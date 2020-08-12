FLTCs run out of beds as Kasargod sees 1,294 patients in 11 days

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: With its minimal healthcare resources, the Kasaragod district administration managed to keep the Covid pandemic in control for six months. But now it may be finding that the situation is going into a tailspin. The rapidly rising cases of Covid (1,294 cases in 11 days) coupled with evidence of community transmission in coastal areas have exposed the inadequate health infrastructure and resources in the district.On Tuesday, Collector D Sajith Babu put out an order allowing Covid patients to stay at home and recuperate if they have space and facility to remain isolated.

The collector said the decision was taken because the health department was not able to accommodate all the patients in the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs).As of now, six persons have availed the facility, said district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas. The district administration has arranged 4,283 beds in 21 CFLTCs in Kasaragod but was able to activate only 10 CFLTCs with 1,464 beds because of a shortage of doctors.

The district had 1,205 active Covid cases till Monday and another 966 in hospitals with symptoms. The district will require another 100 doctors to start the remaining 11 CFLTCs, said a senior health official. “Of the 100, 60 are against vacant positions. So even if the government fills the vacancies, it will be a relief for the district,” he said.

Oximeter and telemedicine

The collector has asked the local bodies -- panchayats and municipalities to buy at least 10 oximeters and distribute them to patients staying home. They are reusable. The non-invasive device is attached to the fingertip to monitor the oxygen level in the body. Doctors would use communication devices to remotely attend to the patients staying at home. The patients would have to monitor their oxygen level every morning and evening and inform the doctors. The six patients staying home now have bought the oximeter, which is priced around `2,000.