Free Onam kits to 88L ration card-holders from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will distribute free Onam kits to 88 lakh ration card-holders from Thursday. The kits, worth around `500, will contain 11 items. Kits will be given to 5.95 lakh card holders belonging to the Andyodaya category on August 13, 14 and 16. In the next round, 31 lakh card priority card holders will get them on August 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The remaining around 51 lakh card holders will get the kits before Onam. Kits can be collected from the same shops from where consumers collected their ration in July. Currently, kits are being prepared at 2,000 packing centres with the help of volunteers. In addition, the government will hold Onam markets in all districts for 10 days from August 21.