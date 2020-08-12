Gold smuggling: ED probing links of accused with high-profile persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Customs and NIA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail behind the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel has also found that the accused persons had links with high-profile persons. The ED confirmed this in a report filed before the Special Court Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases on Tuesday.

The ED approached the court seeking an extension of the custody of Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep, stating that the role of suspects behind the larger conspiracy in the crime has to be investigated.The investigation into the disclosure by the accused that they have a link with high-profile persons is in progress. The ED sought five-day extension of the custody of Sarith, Swapna and Sandeep. However, the court extended the custody of Sarith, Swapna and Sandeep for four more days. The trio was produced in the court on expiry of their seven-day custody.

Meanwhile, the ED is likely to interrogate former principal secretary M Sivasankar. According to sources, based on the statements given by Swapna and Sarith, the agency is also considering to record the statement of Sivasankar. The decision to issue a notice to Sivasankar will be taken soon.Earlier, the Customs had interrogated Sivasankar for nine hours and NIA quizzed him for 25 hours.