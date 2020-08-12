Heavy rainfall batters Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The torrential rain not just led to the Pettimudi tragedy but also wreaked havoc across the district. Crops in around 2,003 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed here in the rain so far, while several roads and houses have been damaged. On Tuesday, the district received 18.14mm of rainfall. However, the district authorities said there was no need to be concerned about water levels in dams here.

District Collector H Dhinesan said people need not be worried about the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam, as the administration had made arrangements to shift those residing in its downstream areas.

“Water level in the dam is presently at 136.9ft. Rainfall in the area has decreased which has affected the inflow of water into the reservoir. We have written to the Tamil Nadu authorities to raise the spillway shutters when the water touched the 136ft-mark and have made arrangements to relocate nearly 1,700 people,” he said. Water level in the Idukki dam was 2,368.42ft until 7pm on Tuesday. Around 14mm of rainfall was recorded in the area till 7pm. Water in the Malankara dam was at 39.04m. The gates of Kallar dam were closed by 1.15pm after rainfall subsided.

Meanwhile, officials estimated crops loss in 37.31 hectares of land on Tuesday. The district also incurred an estimated loss of `30 crore due to the destruction of several PWD roads so far. Major roads like the Moolamattom-Pullikanam, Edadu-Thodupuzha, Anthinadu-Melukavu, Muttom-Karimkunnam and Munnar-Marayoor-Chinnar were partially damaged. As many as 300 people have been shifted to 19 relief camps in the district.