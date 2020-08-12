Idukki landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The death toll in the landslide at Pettimudi settlement in Rajamala near Munnar climbed to 55 after rescue workers recovered three more bodies on Wednesday. One of the bodies were recovered from the Gravel Bank area near Pettimudi whose details are yet to be ascertained. However, another body recovered today was identified as that of Nabiya (12), daughter of Kannan and Seetalakshmi.

While efforts are underway to find the remaining 15 persons, majority of them expected to be children. Rescue works are progressing on the 6th day since the occuring of the massive mudslide on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the rescue had personnel recovered the bodies from the Pettimudi stream nearby that flows near the workers' quarters. The bodies were found around four km from the quarters.

The stream flows into the Muthirapuzha river which is a tributary of the Periyar. Rescue workers said that as the debris flow was heavy, the water could have swept away some of the victims into the river. This will make the search an arduous task as they will have to extend it to the downstream areas of the river.

A 52-member NDRF and fire and rescue teams, which are leading the search and rescue efforts along with police, forest, revenue, health and panchayat officials and NGO activists have been carrying out the efforts to trace the missing persons.