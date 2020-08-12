International racket behind gold smuggling: Customs to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that an international racket was involved in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel.Opposing the bail petition of three accused in the case, the Customs said the persons involved in the racket raise money for gold smuggling. They get the money transferred to the Gulf through hawala transactions and using the money, they smuggle the gold into the country, it stated. The bail petitions were filed by TM Muhammed Anwar, M Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Jafsal, accused 9, 13 and 14 respectively in the case.

The charge against the three accused was that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy and abetted gold smuggling. The customs submitted that petitioners had admitted their role in a smuggling network that was involved in importing gold illegally by abusing diplomatic privileges and, therefore, the petitioners were a part of network of individuals involving in economic offence.

It also submitted that a detailed investigation should be conducted to identify whether more persons are involved in the smuggling of huge quantities of gold, which poses threat to the economy and national security. If the accused are released on bail, there is a high possibility that they may resort to tampering of evidence, the Customs stated.