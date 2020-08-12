STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Save Swami Prakashananda from illegal detention, says plea in HC

In the petition, Kumar submitted that his mentor Swami Prakashananda is under the illegal detention of the office-bearers of SNDST based at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published: 12th August 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Prakashananda

Swami Prakashananda

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Swami Prakashananda — a 98-year-old vedic scholar revered by Sree Narayana Guru followers and the former president of Sivagiri Mutt — has been dumped in a dilapidated room near the mortuary of a hospital run by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) in Varkala, alleged one of his followers in a petition to the High Court. M Vijendra Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram pointed out that Prakashananda’s life is in danger.

In the petition, Kumar submitted that his mentor Swami Prakashananda is under the illegal detention of the office-bearers of SNDST based at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. The petition named SNDST president Swami Visudhananda, secretary Swami Sandrananda, treasurer Swami Saradananda and the medical superintendent of the Sivagiri SN Medical Mission Hospital. 

Allegations against Mutt false: Counsel

Though Prakashananda did not have any disease, except for age-related health issues, he was detained against his wishes and lodged in a dilapidated room near the mortuary, depriving the elderly citizen of all dignity enshrined in the Constitution, Kumar said. He claimed he verified Swami’s condition after a personal visit. The move is intended to keep him away from the Mutt premises and to prevent devotees, who would seek his blessings, from visiting him, he said. Alleging there is a conspiracy to harm Prakashananda by administering unnecessary medicines and slow poison, Kumar sought protection to his life.

When the case came up for hearing on August 6, Dr Abhilash Raman -- who attends to the Swami -- informed the court that his condition had improved. The doctor said visitors are not allowed into his room except for his caretaker because of the restrictions prevailing in society and in the hospital. Counsel for the Mutt, V Jayapradeep sought time to file an additional affidavit and the medical reports which would provide evidence of the care and caution with which the Trust is looking after the health of Prakashananda. 

The court also directed to assure the presence of the Swami’s brother to talk to the court through a WhatsApp call on August 25, the next date of hearing.Jayapradeep told TNIE the allegations against the Mutt are false. He also pointed out that the court had directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 50,000 on July 27, doubting the genuineness of the petition. He alleged the petition was filed at the instance of someone else, referring to a splinter group in the Ashram. There was no illegal detention and Prakashananda was admitted to the hospital after running a high fever, counsel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Prakashananda Kerala High Court
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp