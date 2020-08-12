Save Swami Prakashananda from illegal detention, says plea in HC

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: Swami Prakashananda — a 98-year-old vedic scholar revered by Sree Narayana Guru followers and the former president of Sivagiri Mutt — has been dumped in a dilapidated room near the mortuary of a hospital run by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) in Varkala, alleged one of his followers in a petition to the High Court. M Vijendra Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram pointed out that Prakashananda’s life is in danger.

In the petition, Kumar submitted that his mentor Swami Prakashananda is under the illegal detention of the office-bearers of SNDST based at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. The petition named SNDST president Swami Visudhananda, secretary Swami Sandrananda, treasurer Swami Saradananda and the medical superintendent of the Sivagiri SN Medical Mission Hospital.

Allegations against Mutt false: Counsel

Though Prakashananda did not have any disease, except for age-related health issues, he was detained against his wishes and lodged in a dilapidated room near the mortuary, depriving the elderly citizen of all dignity enshrined in the Constitution, Kumar said. He claimed he verified Swami’s condition after a personal visit. The move is intended to keep him away from the Mutt premises and to prevent devotees, who would seek his blessings, from visiting him, he said. Alleging there is a conspiracy to harm Prakashananda by administering unnecessary medicines and slow poison, Kumar sought protection to his life.

When the case came up for hearing on August 6, Dr Abhilash Raman -- who attends to the Swami -- informed the court that his condition had improved. The doctor said visitors are not allowed into his room except for his caretaker because of the restrictions prevailing in society and in the hospital. Counsel for the Mutt, V Jayapradeep sought time to file an additional affidavit and the medical reports which would provide evidence of the care and caution with which the Trust is looking after the health of Prakashananda.

The court also directed to assure the presence of the Swami’s brother to talk to the court through a WhatsApp call on August 25, the next date of hearing.Jayapradeep told TNIE the allegations against the Mutt are false. He also pointed out that the court had directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 50,000 on July 27, doubting the genuineness of the petition. He alleged the petition was filed at the instance of someone else, referring to a splinter group in the Ashram. There was no illegal detention and Prakashananda was admitted to the hospital after running a high fever, counsel said.