Audit finds financial irregularities in Sree Chitra Institute, director denies it

KOCHI: The country’s premier Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram has courted controversy after the Internal Audit Wing of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has found large-scale financial irregularities in the institute between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019. The audit report has listed 27 key findings of which 13 have been flagged red, highlighting it as a major weakness that must be addressed soon.

The auditing was done from February 10 to February 14 this year and it found irregularities which included writing off of assets valued at `4.42 crore, infructuous expenditure amounting to `8.34 crore incurred on paying irregular allowances, non-recovery of outstanding debt for more than six months to the tune of `5.7 crore, irregularities in procurement of goods amounting to `1.22 crore.

The audit report said, “On scrutiny of Schedule-7 of the annual accounts of SCTIMST for the FY 2018- 19, it has been noticed that the assets valued at `4,42,89,192 have been written off by declaring the equipment as condemned and auctioned. The sale prices received against auction of such unserviceable items have not been reflected anywhere, which is irregular and does not depict true picture in the annual accounts.”

On the findings of infructuous expenditure amounting to `8.34 crore incurred on paying irregular allowances, the report said, “Verification of records reveals that SCTIMST, Trivandrum has given irregular allowances, viz Learning Resource Allowance, Patient Care Allowance and Academic Allowance, during 2017-18 and 2018-19. These allowance are not in line with that of Central Government admissible allowances. Similar observations were also made by C&AG in their report.” When inquired about the audit findings, SCITMST director Dr Asha Kishore said the institution has replied to all findings in the audit report to the Department of Science and Technology.

“There have been no financial irregularities. We have given replies to the findings and the Financial Committee has been convinced. The DST has dropped nearly 50 per cent of audit findings and we will give necessary explanation on other charges also,” said SCITMST director Dr Asha Kishore. In a letter she sent to Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on June 21, Dr Asha had said, “The FFC Report, along with the Audit Report issued by the Internal Audit Division of DST, was publicised on social media and used at various forums to project as the alleged wrongdoings of the director before my performance evaluation.

Almost all audit observations on financial aspects were inaccurate or matters pertaining to periods before my appointment and the institute had given detailed replies and documents to prove it. This was also found to be true by the Finance Committee.” Though the audit report was not listed on the agenda for the 55th Institute Body (IB) meeting on May 12, SCTIMST president Dr V K Saraswat was quoted as saying in the minutes: “I’ve seen the Audit Report. None of the points indicate to any financial irregularity or any corruption or any embezzlement. So, as far as the points raised in the Audit Committee also were not against the Director per se (sic).”

Senior lawyer and former director-general of prosecution T Asaf Ali said based on an audit report, a police complaint could be lodged for initiating a detailed probe under IPC Sections 406 and 471. “Any official audit report which mentions financial irregularities is like a primary report which warrants a detailed probe. The authorities concerned should register an official complaint with the police. Else, it will be misconstrued as an effort to suppress facts. If authorities fail to do so, anyone can lodge a complaint based on the report,” he said. SCTIMST president Saraswat could not be reached for an official statement on the issue despite repeated attempts.