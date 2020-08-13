STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops collecting patients’ call details to protect public health: Pinarayi

At the district level, the intensity of infection transmission is on the decline in Thiruvananthapuram and the Aluva cluster in Ernakulam.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the police’s decision to collect the call detail records (CDRs) of Covid patients has sparked the allegation of a breach of privacy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended it saying it is being done for protecting public health and security. At the same time, for the ninth consecutive day, the new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state crossed 1,000 mark with 1,212 new cases being reported on Wednesday. The total Covid cases in the state stand at 38,144. 

“For contact tracing, police are using various technical tools. One such tool is the CDRs. This has been in use for some time now. There is nothing wrong with it. There is also legal sanctity in collecting such details by enforcement agencies,” he said. The CM also made it clear that the data collected in this regard will not be handed over to others or used for other purposes. Regarding the case scenario, the chief minister said after Covid-19 was confirmed in one of the rescue workers in Meppadi Mundakayil in Wayanad where a landslide had occurred, people’s representatives and officials involved in the rescue operations have been asked to go into quarantine. The same is the case at Pettimudi in Idukki where one member each of the National Disaster Response Force team and fire force team and a media crew member tested positive. 

At the district level, the intensity of infection transmission is on the decline in Thiruvananthapuram and the Aluva cluster in Ernakulam. But at Chellanam, after a gap, a spike in positive cases is being reported. 
The spike in cases due to local transmission remains a concern as of the 1,212 new cases on Wednesday, 1,068 patients were infected this way. They also include 45 persons whose sources of infection are unknown. The day also recorded six Covid deaths, thus taking the state’s toll to 126.

