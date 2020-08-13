STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entry for only 25k pilgrims at Sabarimala daily

The darshan of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa will be out of bounds for lakhs of devotees this year owing to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The darshan of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa will be out of bounds for lakhs of devotees this year owing to Covid-19 related restrictions. Only 25,000 persons will be allowed entry to the temple as against the previous daily average of one lakh visitors in season’s peak, according to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The temple reopens for the mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage season on November 16 and the TDB has announced that entry will be restricted through the virtual queue system of the Kerala Police. “Only those who book through the online system will be allowed to proceed from Nilackal base camp to Pampa. Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all. Only 25,000 persons can be allowed entry on a day to ensure social distancing,” TDB president N Vasu told TNIE.

The virtual queue booking will not start soon. “Since the Covid-19 situation is unpredictable, we will not open the booking in haste. Anyway, it will be there at least one month before the start of pilgrimage. Please bear in mind that the pilgrimage would be possible only if a safe situation exists then,” Vasu said.
The virtual queue system for Sabarimala has been in place for about 10 years. It helps devotees select a date and time for their visit and have hassle-free darshan. 

Vasu said care will be taken to prevent close contact between devotees and priests. The Sabarimala head priest is a ‘purappeda santhi’ who is bound to stay near the shrine throughout his year-long tenure. The number of staff deployed at the shrine will be lower than previous years. Also the buffer stock of aravana on the opening day will be low as against the normal 25,000 containers.The other temples of the TDB will allow devotees entry from August 17. Only five persons will be allowed into the temple at a time. Entry will be barred before 6 am and between 6.30pm to 7pm. 

