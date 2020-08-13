STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fishing activities to restart on Thursday with Covid protocols

With the weather improving, the state government has lifted the ban on fishing activities from Thursday.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the weather improving, the state government has lifted the ban on fishing activities from Thursday. It will be the first time the trawler boats will venture into the sea after the 52-day trawling ban, which began on June 9. However, it was mentioned that the district collectors can modify the restrictions based on the prevailing pandemic situation in the region.

Harbour Management Societies (HMS) have convened meetings and taken decisions suitable to the local condition. While some HMS decided to allow just 50 boats, others decided to operate boats on alternate days by following the odd-even system. Fishing in containment zones will be allowed on the condition that the catch is sold within the zone itself.

There will be no door-to-door selling of fish. HMS have also allocated specific days to fishermen from different regions in the same district to use harbour facilities, said Additional Director of Fisheries Sandhia R. They will not be allowed to move to other districts with the catch. Most HMS have decided to allow only single-day fishing. All 26 harbours and 209 fish landing centres will be monitored by the police. There will be no public auctioning. However, the concerned HMS will fix the price and control the sales.

District police chiefs to draft guidelines
T’Puram: The police department has entrusted the district police chiefs with the responsibility to draft guidelines for fishing and fish vending in 26 major harbours and 209 fish landing points in the state as the coastal areas are grappling with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. In the instructions given by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the district chiefs have been asked to prepare guidelines in line with the requirements of the harbours and landing points under their jurisdiction. The base model of the guideline will be the one charted by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for Vizhinjam harbour. “The district police chiefs have been told to ensure that Covid protocol is totally adhered to during fishing and selling,” Behera said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fishing COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp