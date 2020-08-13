Fishing activities to restart on Thursday with Covid protocols

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the weather improving, the state government has lifted the ban on fishing activities from Thursday. It will be the first time the trawler boats will venture into the sea after the 52-day trawling ban, which began on June 9. However, it was mentioned that the district collectors can modify the restrictions based on the prevailing pandemic situation in the region.

Harbour Management Societies (HMS) have convened meetings and taken decisions suitable to the local condition. While some HMS decided to allow just 50 boats, others decided to operate boats on alternate days by following the odd-even system. Fishing in containment zones will be allowed on the condition that the catch is sold within the zone itself.

There will be no door-to-door selling of fish. HMS have also allocated specific days to fishermen from different regions in the same district to use harbour facilities, said Additional Director of Fisheries Sandhia R. They will not be allowed to move to other districts with the catch. Most HMS have decided to allow only single-day fishing. All 26 harbours and 209 fish landing centres will be monitored by the police. There will be no public auctioning. However, the concerned HMS will fix the price and control the sales.

District police chiefs to draft guidelines

T’Puram: The police department has entrusted the district police chiefs with the responsibility to draft guidelines for fishing and fish vending in 26 major harbours and 209 fish landing points in the state as the coastal areas are grappling with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. In the instructions given by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the district chiefs have been asked to prepare guidelines in line with the requirements of the harbours and landing points under their jurisdiction. The base model of the guideline will be the one charted by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for Vizhinjam harbour. “The district police chiefs have been told to ensure that Covid protocol is totally adhered to during fishing and selling,” Behera said.