Kerala court begins trial proceedings in rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

The court read out the charges against the bishop in the charge sheet submitted by the prosecution. Bishop Mulakkal, who was present in the courtroom, however, denied the charges.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal coming out of the Pala sub-jail | File photo

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, on Thursday commenced trial proceedings against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, in a rape case lodged against him by a nun of the same diocese.

The court read out the charges against the bishop in the charge sheet submitted by the prosecution. Bishop Mulakkal, who was present in the courtroom, however, denied the charges. The case has been posted for September 16 for further hearing.

With the completion of the framing of charges procedure, Bishop Franco will have to face trial under sections of the IPC that include 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (c) (a) (Sexual intercourse by person in authority), 377 (unnatural offence), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 376 (2) (k) (rape on a woman incapable of giving consent), 376 (2) (n) (causing grievous bodily harm during rape), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The cross examination will commence on September 16 by examining the first witness and the nun. After hearing of the charges and examination of the witnesses, framing of the charges against the accused will be followed in the court. The accused will have to turn up in court for every posting, but can request for exemption in exceptional conditions.

Though the bishop had submitted a discharge petition in the case, it was dismissed from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Following this, Bishop Mulakkal had appeared before the court on August 7 and secured extension of bail. Advocate Jithesh J Babu appeared for the prosecution.

