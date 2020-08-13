Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs officials raid jewellery units in Kozhikode
KOZHIKODE: The Customs Preventive Division in Kozhikode conducted a raid at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Kozhikode on Thursday. The raid started around 12.30pm at the manufacturing unit of Marina Gold in Palayam.
The Customs is checking the details of unaccounted gold dealings of the shop. Apart from Marina Gold, there was another Customs raid in Govindapuram at 11am, but no major evidence was collected from the raid.
According to Customs Preventive Division officials, these are follow-up raids in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case and more people will be interrogated in the coming days.